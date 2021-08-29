“I won a whole Porsche from Dwyane Wade during a practice session!”: Norris Cole reveals how he was able to bamboozle the Heat legend back when they were teammates

Dwyane Wade’s former teammate reveals how he was able to get a Porsche from the Heat legend during a practice session

Dwyane Wade has an almost Michael Jordan-esque reputation in Miami. And justifiably so.

The Heat legend has won 3 NBA championships for the city, one of them even with him being arguably the best player on the team. He has also been part of 8 All-NBA teams, won a scoring championship, a Finals MVP, and much, much more. No wonder Miami chooses to call itself ‘Wade County’.

Among all this though, he was also a player that meshed in perfectly with the mentality of the franchise, which isn’t easy. A big part of that idealism of that team is being a person of your word. And it seems that one Norris Cole got to experience that first hand during a Heat practice session.

Norris Cole explains how he was able to win a Porsche off Dwyane Wade through a simple training session bet

Norris Cole was one of the younger players in the rotation during the Heat’s big three era, and was pretty close friends with D Wade behind the scenes. So, suffice to say, he probably has some really funny stories that he could reveal about that team. And recently he chose to tell us all one of them.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

On a new Bleav in Miami Heat, @SRochesterNBA and @pg30_Cole turn back the clock to some stories from the Big 3 era! Plus, Norris updates on traveling to Spain and joining Unicaja Malaga.

“We were just shooting around after practice, and then they were getting ice, and I’m a young a guy, I’m not getting any ice at the time,”

He continued.

“So, I’m just shooting around, and then he passed me the ball, and I turned and looked at the rim, and I said, ‘Oo, from right here, half-court.’ And he was like, ‘Bet.’ And I was like, ‘What we betting?’ Cause he knows I don’t gamble. I don’t gamble money or anything like that. So he was like, he said, ‘If you make it, you get the Porsche.’ I said, ‘Bet.’ Shot it and made it, and he was like, ‘It’ll be ready for you when we land.’”

To be fair to Mr. Wade, making a shot from half-court is a difficult task for any NBA player (unless your name is Stephen Curry or Damian Lillard we mean). So, we can’t really say it was a bad bet.

However, if you lose, you lose. And we give some serious props to the Heat legend for paying up his due… even if it was a whole Porsche.

