“I would cringe at Michael Jordan berating our teammates”: Scottie Pippen calls himself a better teammate than MJ, slamming the latter’s autocratic methods

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen believes he was a better teammate than Michael Jordan. The former Bulls forward cringed at MJ’s autocratic way of leading the team.

Scottie Pippen’s recently released memoir Unguarded has become the synonym for controversies. The book has divulged some intricate details about the league, especially his former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has been making headlines daily with some of his quotes from the book.

The seven-time All-Star has accused MJ of being selfish, condescending, and a bad teammate. The worst statement being Jordan ruined the game of basketball. Recently, Pippen was again in the news stating that Jordan treated his teammates poorly.

Pippen believed he was the go-to person over MJ in the Bulls. The Hall of Famer had a more democratic approach in dealing with his teammates. Though Pippen’s recent statements may be bizarre, him being a better teammate holds some truth to it.

Also read: “This Scottie Pippen energy is not it for the game!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma defends Michael Jordan, calls out Pippen for statements regarding the GOAT

Former Bulls players Bill Wennington and John Paxson had in the past praised Pippen’s leadership qualities. Though they didn’t name MJ, their statements indicated that they preferred Pippen as a leader over Jordan.

Scottie Pippen slams the theory that the Bulls won six championships because Michael Jordan got out the best in his teammates.

Pippen’s statement on Jordan’s way of treating his teammates may have some truth to it. Croatian basketball superstar and former Bulls player had publicly stated that while MJ was the best player, Scottie was a better teammate.

In his recently released memo, Pippen slammed the notion of MJ bringing out the best in his teammates as the reason the Bulls won six championships.

“In the doc, Michael attempted to justify the occasions in which he berated a teammate in front of the group. He felt these guys needed to develop the toughness to get past the NBA’s more physical teams. Seeing again how poorly Michael treated his teammates, I cringed, as I did back then.