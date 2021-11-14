“This Scottie Pippen energy is not it for the game!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma defends Michael Jordan, calls out Pippen for statements regarding the GOAT

Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma calls out Scottie Pippen for his statements regarding Michael Jordan, saying that energy is bad for basketball

Over the course of the last two weeks, Scottie Pippen has made a lot of news headlines. None of them have been for good reasons. Pippen released his book, ‘Unguarded’, on 9th November. Before its launch, Scottie was on a variety of podcasts and talk shows, promoting his new book.

During that time frame, he made quite a few headlines. Pippen called out Michael Jordan for being a bad teammate, for exaggerating his greatness, calling him heartless, and whatnot. In his book, Pippen went as far as to claim that Michael Jordan ruined the game of basketball. He claims Mike’s habits were unhealthy for the game, and claims LeBron James as the GOAT.

Scottie Pippen says “Michael Jordan ruined basketball” and that “LeBron James is the greatest player” he’s ever seen. pic.twitter.com/MswfcaJkVj — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) November 10, 2021

Kyle Kuzma calls out Scottie Pippen for his statements

Washington Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma is now another name in the series of players and analysts calling out Scottie Pippen. Kuz found the statement regarding MJ being bad for basketball a little over the limit, and took it to his Instagram to call out Scottie Pippen. He uploaded a story, with the post, and captioned it,

“This energy not it for the sport.”

Kuzma is right. All these negative remarks and criticism by Scottie Pippen regarding Michael Jordan, and that too only for the publicity of his book is bad for the game as a whole. While there is no chance for reconciliation between Scottie and MJ, hopefully, Scottie stops making such statements.