“I would like to apologize for my comments, I was under a lot of stress”: When Dennis Rodman backtracked on his comments about North Korean detainee Kenneth Bae

Dennis Rodman and his friendship with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un have made a lot of headlines over the years.

Dennis ” The Worm” Rodman has had the best life possible for anyone in the world. From dating Madonna to being friends with Kim Jong Un, he’s done it all. He visited the country not once, but four times of his own volition, each time invited specially by the ruler himself. So when Kenneth Bae was detained in North Korea, all eyes were on Rodman to see what he would do.

Back in 2013, the Supreme Leader had been in power for just a couple of years and wanted to show the world he could go toe to toe with anyone if someone disrespected him. It was during this power struggle that Kenneth got caught spreading propaganda against him, and was handed a sentence of the highest order.

Since it wasn’t an act of treachery or a plot to overthrow the government, he wasn’t put into a detention camp. He was however asked to serve the country for 15 long years, to understand what it meant to defy the Leader’s authority. In a scenario like this, the only person who could calm him down from the USA was his friend Rodman.

Dennis Rodman gave the world must-watch TV – from his promise to his backtracking right up to the apology

Basketball and politics do not mix – even Dennis Rodman should know that. Despite that, he decided to go and set up a treaty that was to be kickstarted with an exhibition match to be played between America and North Korea. He should have known the rules were a bit different there because after playing there, Rodman seemed to renege on his promise.

He blatantly called Kenneth a criminal – and should serve the time for the crime. His family was distraught – knowing that everything Rodman said against Bae was false. Immediately after the statement, he and his PR team came out with an apology – citing drinking and stress.

Rodman may have not officially brought out Kenneth Bae – but he does credit himself for it

Dennis Rodman was vocal about his support of bringing Kenneth out of North Korea. But when push came to shove, he cracked under the pressure.

His words gave the Bae family a false sense of hope since he was amicable with the dictator. When the movie “The Interview” was released in 2014, it coincided with the release of Kenneth. That year was a tough one for the other Korea, with all the eyes on them and their country.

Bae was released 735 days after his initial detention, and he’s since then set up an NGO called the “Nehemiah Global Initiative” which helps spread awareness of the situation in North Korea. He is going strong in his mission, even today.

The Worm went to set up a peaceful relationship with the dictator and the USA but came back with a pardon for a supposed enemy of the state.

