Basketball

“Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When ‘The Worm’ revealed he doesn’t use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea

“Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When 'The Worm' revealed he doesn't use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Just cause I don't shoot often doesn't mean I can't shoot": Chris Paul on taking control during 4th quarter against Pelicans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When 'The Worm' revealed he doesn't use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea
“Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When ‘The Worm’ revealed he doesn’t use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea

Dennis Rodman can be a perfect example of DOs and DON’Ts for any young athlete…