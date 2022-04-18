“Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When ‘The Worm’ revealed he doesn’t use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea

Dennis Rodman can be a perfect example of DOs and DON’Ts for any young athlete aspiring to make it big in the sports world, at least if they want to use smartphones.

Rodman is one of 60% of former NBA players who go broke after retirement. The 2x Defensive Player of the Year made in surplus of $45-50 million (after adjusting the inflation since then) is just the salary he received from the NBA but is worth not more than $500,000 for years now.

That’s crazy when you think that he would surely have made at least 50 more million from endorsements and other deals he had during and after his NBA career.

The Chicago Bulls forward has seen some of the worst time since his retirement after living an awfully lavish life for the better part of his 60-year-old life. But that was totally the result of his bad choices throughout his career and also some of his ideologies. It came to a point when he had to use flip phones, and it wasn’t even 10 years back when many of the kids didn’t even know how a flip phone looks.

“This is how bad I am, I’ve got a fucking flip phone,” the 5x NBA champ once cracked while taking a ringing flip phone out of the pocket of his shiny blue track pants. “So working with AnyTickets.com, will get me an iPad right? Or an iPhone, right? This is what I’m working with people. A flip phone.”

But that’s not it.

Dennis Rodman avoids smartphones because the FBI wants to trace his calls with Kim Jong Un

Rodman is one of the baddest athletes on the planet. Let me correct myself, the man is one of the baddest people on earth. When everyone in the world thinks twice to even think of visiting North Korea, this man has made Kim Jong Un his compadre for years now.

The original bad boy of basketball has been making an impact on North Korean relations with the United States since 2013, traveling to the isolated nation to meet with its oppressive leader and noted basketball fan.

While his previous story about the flip phone might have been true, later in 2019 he was forced to use them because the FBI wanted to trace his calls with North Korea’s supreme leader.

“The reason why I got these flip phones is because the FBI they check my phones because they think that Kim Jong Un is calling me every day.”

