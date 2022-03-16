Basketball

“I would like to fight Shaquille O’Neal first, then Charles Barkley”: Knicks veteran Charles Oakley gives Shannon Sharpe his wishlist for a celebrity boxing match

"I would like to fight Shaquille O'Neal first, then Charles Barkley": Knicks veteran Charles Oakley gives Shannon Sharpe his wishlist for a celebrity boxing match
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If Brooklyn won’t let you play, Kyrie Irving, come to Houston, play for the Rockets": Ted Cruz has an offer for Nets superstar to get away from the 'stupid Democratic theater'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I would like to fight Shaquille O'Neal first, then Charles Barkley": Knicks veteran Charles Oakley gives Shannon Sharpe his wishlist for a celebrity boxing match
“I would like to fight Shaquille O’Neal first, then Charles Barkley”: Knicks veteran Charles Oakley gives Shannon Sharpe his wishlist for a celebrity boxing match

Knicks veteran Charles Oakley wishes to fight Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley in a celebrity…