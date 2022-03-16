“LeBron James has another year left with the Lakers and then who knows? we have to get another ring out of it”: Anthony Davis expresses his frustration on not being able to take advantage of the King’s limited prime

Lakers big man Anthony Davis talks about the opportunity of playing alongside LeBron James, adding the purple and gold have a short window left for a championship with the King.

The 2021-22 season might go down as one of the worst in the LA Lakers’ franchise history. The team seems entirely out of sync on the court and looks to have already given up on their playoffs hopes, if their last two losses against the Suns and Raptors are anything to by.

However, the Lakers Nation can find some solace in LeBron James, who continues to be historic on a nightly basis. The 37-year old superstar might be closing in on a scoring title this season. James continues to be the sole engine of his team in his 19th year in the league.

Recently, teammate Anthony Davis revealed his frustration on not being able to capitalize on LBJ’s closing prime and his title run having a short window with the Lakers. It’s been an unfortunate season yet again for AD, who continues to struggle with injuries.

Davis is unsure of James ending his career in LA and only has this and the next season to win a title. The Brow wants James to get his 5th ring in the Lakers uniform.

Anthony Davis casts his doubts over LeBron James’ future with the Lakers.

The Lakers are currently ten games below +500 and the 9th seed in the western conference. The moves made by the front office upon the approval of James and Davis have failed miserably. Once considered to win it all, the Jeanie Buss-owned team might not even make the play-in tournament.

The injury-prone nature of AD and the poor showing of Russell Westbrook this season are some of the biggest reasons behind the Lakers’ struggles. While Westbrook has been a complete misfit on the roster, The Brow has missed 31-games so far.

Currently recovering from a foot injury, the former NCAA champion expressed his frustration on not being able to take advantage of James’ limited prime and the latter’s closing championship window with the Lakers.

“Very short window,” said Davis. “We don’t know how long he has left in this league. Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it’s [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it’s closing. That’s another frustrating part. A lot of guys don’t get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. I want to take advantage of that time.”

“He has another year left with the Lakers … and then who knows? I don’t know what he’s going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it.”

Via: ESPN

According to reports, AD is expected to return soon. Thus there is still a chance that the Lakers scrape through the play-in tournament. However, they will have to win most of their remaining 15-games.

Though it might be a little late, there is hope that the duo of James and Davis can replicate their 2020 Orlando Bubble performances.