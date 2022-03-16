“If Brooklyn won’t let you play, Kyrie Irving, come to Houston, play for the Rockets”: Ted Cruz has an offer for Nets superstar to get away from the ‘stupid Democratic theater’

Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated has affected Brooklyn Nets in so many ways but not anymore, senator Ted Cruz has a solution for it.

Two of the hottest subjects in the NBA in the 2021-22 season involved Kyrie Irving in some manner. First, his vaccination stance, which should not have been a media debate if we were living in an ideal world.

But “ideal” went out of the window when COVID-19 broke out. So did Irving’s chances of playing home games this season. New York City’s strict mandate against the unvaccinated people has stopped him from playing any games in Brooklyn.

And Nets decided on their own not to allow Kyrie in any team activity until he gets vaccinated. They finally did allow him to play at the start of 2022, while he still was adamant about his stance.

He’s played just 18 games thus far, and the Nets clearly struggled in his absence whenever Kevin Durant didn’t play a game. And since the Slim Reaper got injured by the end of January, Brooklyn slipped down from being the top-3 seed in the East whole season, to being in play-in spots.

This also turned out to be one of the reasons James Harden saw a better opportunity in Philadelphia to contend for a championship than in Brooklyn, and he moved on, making this another hottest news of the year.

One of Harden’s former employers, the Houston Rockets, has a powerful fan who wants Uncle Drew in Houston.

Kyrie Irving should come to Houston, says senator Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz, the U.S. senator from Texas, has a proposal for Kyrie and his team which might work well with everyone involved.

“If Brooklyn won’t let Kyrie play, I’m going to make a pitch to you directly. Kyrie, come to Houston, play for the Rockets. We’ll let you play. … Uncle Drew’s being benched by asinine Democratic theater. This is stupid.”

Ted Cruz just went off on New York City not letting Kyrie Irving play and made a pitch for him to come play with the Houston Rockets, Cruz’s favorite team. pic.twitter.com/xpWpFjt002 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2022

Even after the ease in non-vaccinated people’s presence in the City, Irving is still not allowed to play home games. Cruz’s purposed deal will work, for both the parties involved.

Let’s see if Kyrie sees the right in it or just ignores the offer if at all it comes, just because it started from the suggestion of a Republican politician.

