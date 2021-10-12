Basketball

“I would miss playing with Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal on learning about the Bulls legend’s decision to retire in 1993

"I would miss playing with Michael Jordan": Shaquille O'Neal on learning about the Bulls legend's decision to retire in 1993
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I have performed poorly this year";Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship
Next Article
"HOW AMAZING IS THIS!!! I'M PROUD OF MY BROTHER JR SMITH!": Lakers' LeBron James puts out a tweet in support of his former teammate during his first golf tournament
NBA Latest Post
"HOW AMAZING IS THAT! I'M PROUD OF MY BROTHER JR SMITH!": Lakers' LeBron James puts out a tweet in support of his former teammate during his first golf tournament
“HOW AMAZING IS THIS!!! I’M PROUD OF MY BROTHER JR SMITH!”: Lakers’ LeBron James puts out a tweet in support of his former teammate during his first golf tournament

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James took it to his Twitter to show love and support for…