“Michael Jordan reminded everyone of his legacy through Zoom”: Bulls legend shows off his otherworldly collection of laurels using his Zoom background

Michael Jordan hilariously set his Zoom background as an image of all of his NBA related accolades, reminding everybody that he’s the ‘GOAT’.

When it comes to the uppermost echelon of players that have stepped foot on NBA hardwood, Michael Jordan may very well reside all by himself in a tier of his own. Sure, with LeBron James earning his 4th title last year, debates have amped up about who the greatest player of all time is with respect to the NBA.

However, it is quite difficult to argue against a player who’s won 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 regular season MVPs, 10 scoring titles, a DPOY, and countless number of All-NBA and All-Star nods. Michael Jordan was ‘success’ personified during his career with the Chicago Bulls and it’s easy for people who never watched him play to forget just who MJ was when on the court.

Luckily for them, Jordan continues to pop up every now and then to remind everybody just how incredible his career was.

Michael Jordan sets up an incredible Zoom background.

As if his highly acclaimed ‘Last Dance’ docuseries from last summer wasn’t enough to get people to start talking about him again, Michael Jordan hilariously showed up to a Zoom call with his extensive trophy case set as his background.

if you were ever wondering what Michael Jordan’s Zoom background looks like pic.twitter.com/hgGgON4EMT — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 10, 2021

This, more likely than not, is an intentional flex as it’s quite hard to fathom MJ doing this without it being on purpose. There can be an argument made that throughout his career, Michael Jordan never liked to acknowledge the extent to which he was considered to be the ‘GOAT’.

‘His Airness’ always relegated himself to being one of the greats as he thought it to be disrespectful to past legends. However, it is quite nice to see that Jordan is embracing his legacy, even if it is during a Zoom meeting.