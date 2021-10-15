“I would not want to have to guard Kevin Durant in a 7-game series”: Jerry West reveals his favorite Warriors player and describes his offensive genius

Everyone might not know that Jerry West is the logo of the NBA, he is considered a legend among the legends. And the legend’s favorite player is Kevin Durant.

West was a 6’3 point guard who could do everything on the basketball court. A 14-time All-Star, Jerry was an NBA champion, scoring champion, assist leader, and was in 5 NBA All-Defensive first teams.

He was not just a great player though, he has won 8 championships as an executive board member of different NBA franchises. His stint at Golden State Warriors helped them win 2 Championships in 6 years. Along the way Jerry became a fan of Kevin Durant.

Jerry West had the opportunity to work with Kevin Durant on the Warriors and he enjoyed it

In a recent interview with Tells Terrell Owens & Matthew Hatchette, Jerry West told his story of becoming an NBA logo and also opened up about his admiration for Kevin Durant:

“Kevin Durant! Oh my gosh, I was around him up in Golden State, when I was up there, he is one of the nicest people and he’s a real professional, I love that guy and people don’t realize because of his personality, he’s got a quiet personality right but my gosh he is just amazing and he is just a perfect teammate, he can pass the hell out of the ball and he can rebound it, he can defend, offensively I don’t think you can guard him.”





KD averaged over 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in his first year at the Golden State. In the playoffs he made an improvement of 3 more points and led Warriors to a Championship earned a Finals MVP in the process.

West continued: “The thing I like about him is, he just never says a word and he just plays.”

Although Jerry decided to move on to the Clippers in 2017, he’s still a great admirer of KD.

“But Oh my gosh, I would not want to have to guard him in a 7-game series because you know you try to adjust defenses to him, you know you cannot adjust defenses right, because he’s just so.., he can shoot over anyone, he shoots the ball up so high. He is an unbelievable passer, watching him play and Warriors up close in person, he was one of my favorite players” Jerry concluded the topic.

When Terrell Owens tried asking Jerry who he thinks is the best player offensively, MJ, LeBron, and KD. Jerry wouldn’t answer that question but continued his admiration for KD.

KD one man show against the Bucks was a treat to watch even with Kyrie and Harden injured. Jerry West enjoyed it as well. It would be interesting to see how would KD and the Nets play with a fit Harden. Vaccinated Kyrie would help the cause too.