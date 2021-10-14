Basketball

“Brooklyn Nets do NOT need Kyrie Irving to make the NBA Finals”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas passionately argue Kyrie’s possible role in 2021-22 NBA season

"Brooklyn Nets do NOT need Kyrie Irving to make the NBA Finals": Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas passionately argue Kyrie's possible role in 2021-22 NBA season
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"If Kyrie Irving has to have the Covid-19 vaccine, New York Police Department (NYPD) too should get it": BLM activist tangentially blames NYPD for not enforcing vaccine mandate as 16,000 cops stay unvaccinated
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Brooklyn Nets do NOT need Kyrie Irving to make the NBA Finals": Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas passionately argue Kyrie's possible role in 2021-22 NBA season
“Brooklyn Nets do NOT need Kyrie Irving to make the NBA Finals”: Jim Jackson and Gilbert Arenas passionately argue Kyrie’s possible role in 2021-22 NBA season

Jim Jackson explains why Kyrie Irving is losing long-term whereas the Nets’ Finals chances aren’t…