“Why hasn’t Kevin Durant still not spoken to Kyrie Irving?”: Sources suggest Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine might have stained his relationship with KD

Durant hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving ever since the Nets decided to not allow KAI to play or practice with them until he got vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving has been in the news this entire offseason, and not for the right reasons. While it was his personal choice not to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19, his decisions are not taking a toll on his professional career.

In case you missed the entire drama – the Nets guard chose to remain unvaccinated and doesn’t see himself getting it anytime soon. Then, due to a state mandate, it discloses that Irving wouldn’t be able to play games in New York until he gets vaccinated.

And finally, the Brooklyn Nets front office has had enough. In a recent statement, the organization stated until the 6-foot-3 flashy handler wouldn’t take the vaccine, he wouldn’t be allowed to participate in any team events – not even practice.

Also Read: Skip Bayless questions the King’s excitement over a simple made 3-pointer basket

Kevin Durant hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving since the team’s decision

According to sources, Kevin Durant hasn’t spoken to Kyrie ever since the team made their brutal decision of not allowing the unvaccinated Irving to participate in team events. NBA insider, Ohm Youngmisuk of “The Athletic” stated:

“Kevin Durant says he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of the Nets saying Irving will not play or practice with the team.”

Kevin Durant says he has not spoken to Kyrie Irving since Tuesday’s news of the Nets saying Irving will not play or practice with the team. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 15, 2021

KD and Kyrie actually had a pretty solid friendship. The fact that Durant hasn’t approached, or maybe couldn’t catch hold of Kyrie is a pretty huge deal. And it very well could be the fact that Irving’s decisions, leading to him not playing for the Nets, has stained his relationship with the Duraantula.

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe voices his hate for the Nets star’s actions during this offseason

While nobody knows what will be next for Irving or the Nets, one thing is clear – this entire situation is a huge mess and might get even more complicated with their upcoming decisions.