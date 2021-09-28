“I would pick Larry Bird over LeBron James in a draft”: Reggie Miller, how Larry Bird’s style of play could help Lakers guard Russell Westbrook in winning a ring

Larry Bird’s finesse with the basketball is famous throughout generations. Many old-timers believe that Bird is better than LeBron James.

He is one of the purest shooters of all time. The “Hick From French Lick” had a shooting form that couldn’t be guarded.

Larry being 6’9, having that huge jumper, was generally no match for most defenders. He could do everything on the basketball court.

Getting a triple-double every night wouldn’t have been a big ask for Larry, but he preferred winning over everything.

Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic and, the coming generation could learn a lot from Larry Bird

Drafted in 1978, Larry decided to stay 1 more year in College. His team went undefeated that season. He would face his future rival Magic Johnson in the finals. Larry lost that final though.

In his 1st year with the Celtics, he helped them win 32 games more than the previous one, getting Rookie of the Year Award in the process.

Not ever caring about stats, he still ranks 7th all-time in triple-double rankings. He averaged over 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, also 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

“I hate it when players watch the ball go out of bounds” Larry used to say.

Bird won 3 straight MVPs in the league during which the league had 2 of the best teams of all time in Showtime Lakers, Bad Boys Pistons and also a young Michael Jordan.

The 12-time All-Star led the Celtics to 5 NBA finals winning 3 Championships, during which the league was jammed with all-time greats.

Right on. Larry Bird once told me, “I could probably get a triple-double every night. Doesn’t mean we’d win the game.” — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 26, 2021

“Larry Legend” graced the game of basketball and is an inspiration to many legends, Reggie Miller once said

“Magic is my mentor but I patterned my game after Larry Bird, I wanted to be like and play like him”

If you think you can do it all on the basketball court, do it like Larry.