“I would shoot the son of a b*tch who stole $100 million from me!”: Charles Barkley was livid at his first sports agent swindling him

Charles Barkley talked about how he would shoot Lance Luchnick, the man who he claims stole $100 million from him.

It feels as though Charles Barkley is better known nowadays as the guy who argues with Shaquille O’Neal on national television than as one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the NBA. Of course, this is directly related to the fact that Chuck has quite the knack for being perhaps the most entertaining man in all of sports media.

All throughout his playing and analysis career, Barkley has proven to be one of the best in the world at what he does. However, he doesn’t seem to be fairly compensated for the brilliance he has brought to North American sports for nearly 4 decades straight.

In his 16 years in the NBA, Charles Barkley has made just over $40 million despite having numerous All-Star and All-NBA selections to his name.

According to several sources on the internet, his salary for him being an analyst for NBAonTNT is merely $1.5 million. ‘Celebrity Net Worth’ has him at $6 million a year on the other hand.

While these are indeed large amounts of money to the common man, the Round Mound of Revound is worth much more than the aforementioned values.

Charles Barkley on having his money stolen.

Being in your late teens/early 20s and signing contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars would lead to that player making at least a couple monetary mistakes. For Charles Barkley, it was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

While on Sirius XM’s Lets Go podcast, Chuck let it be known that the first agent he got at the age of 21 scammed him out of millions of dollars.

“I probably got cheated out of $100 million. My first agent was a crook. He stole all of my money. I don’t want to mention his name. Lance Luchnick, that’s this a**hole’s name. So, he stole all of my money. After 4 years, I was broke.”

Back in 2015, Sir Charles would go on the Dan Patrick Show to say that he would go as far as to kill Luchnick.

“Your agent got your paycheck, he gave you an allowance and he ‘invested’ the rest of your money. I was getting $15,000 a month allowance just to have fun with. I’m a 21-year-old kid. You can’t give me [that kind of money]. I think I was given $15,000 allowance. That came at the first of every month and man I didn’t care. He said, ‘I’m investing the rest,’ and I’m like, ‘okay.’ And after four years, I was broke, hadn’t paid taxes.”

“If I carried a gun, I would [shoot him]. I probably won’t have a gun when I see him, but I’d probably beat his a** down like a dog.”

