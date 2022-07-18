“I would use a baby to cover up a broken zipper in church”: Charles Barkley had $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal in splits with an insane answer

Charles Barkley once claimed that if he had to use one thing to cover up a broken zipper in church, it would be a child or baby.

Much to his dismay, Charles Barkley called it a career after yet another disappointing season with the Houston Rockets in 1999-2000, leaving him without a championship. 16 years in the NBA and Chuck, despite the lack of a ring, established himself as one of the all-time greats to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

As they say though, when one door closes, another one opens. This is what happened with the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ when he immediately signed on to be a part of the NBAonTNT analysis crew after retiring from the league.

Charles Barkley alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith was a match made in heaven. The final piece of the puzzle was Shaquille O’Neal who came on after having finished up his 19-year playing career as a Boston Celtic.

Chuck and Shaq fit together like a glove and their antics are at times more entertaining than the game of basketball that they were sat there to analyze.

Charles Barkley had an incredibly wild answer for a question on Family Feud.

The reason why everybody in the sports world is enamored by Charles Barkley is because of the cojones he possesses in terms of speaking his mind. Chuck never sugarcoats what he wants to say and while this gets him in trouble, it does result in incredibly entertaining content.

While on Celebrity Family Feud, Charles was bound to say at least one thing that would raise a lot of eyebrows of course, this came when Steve Harvey asked him what he would use in church to cover up a broken zipper. Barkley’s answer? A child. Even better, he tried to ‘save’ himself by saying ‘a baby’.

Funnily enough, ‘child’ and ‘baby’ are ‘people’ and the word ‘person’ was on the board and Team NBAonTNT actually got 3 points from this answer.

The more you think about it, it actually isn’t that wild of an answer. If you’ve brought a child, you can simply nudge them in front of you to save yourself from an embarrassing incident.