“I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you”: Charles Barkley with his giant 6ft 6” and 340 lbs stature, terrorised a reporter in an off-the-record interview

Charles Barkley is as unstoppable while talking as he was while playing. The former Sixers’ main man cannot hold back even when he is talking to a lady.

It was very difficult to stop the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Barkley from scoring a basketball or from gathering a rebound even for the 7-footers. The 76ers legend dominated the game for 16 years before calling it a day at the turn of the 20th century.

But it has been even more difficult to stop the 11x All-Star since he came into the media business. The Turner Sports’ star analyst has now 100 more pounds and 22 years of media experience under his belt, but if you listen to his statements over the years you’d wonder how he has kept his job for even 2 months.

There’s no limit to things the Chuckster could say irrespective of who he is talking about or what the subject is, nothing can escape his extravagant sense of humour.

And that sense of humour has kept – him away from trouble and Inside the NBA at the top of the food chain in the sports entertainment business. But playing around the thin line of decency cannot always go right.

Also read: “I’m going to heaven, Charles Barkley is going to hell”: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolled the Sixers legend while forecasting their life after death

Charles Barkley threatened to hit a female political journalist

In 2019, an Axios reporter Alexi McCammond Tweeted out that TNT analyst and former Suns star Charles Barkley told her something outrageous. The conversation was initially off the record and dealt with Barkley’s preference for Patrick and South Bend, Indiana, the Mayor and fellow presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

McCammond in a series of tweets about the incident revealed the threatening comment came after she asked about presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Here’s a pic (albeit dark and blurry) if you need more. pic.twitter.com/Ad32cMemiv — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

Barkley apologized after Alexi’s claims caught fire and as usual, everyone let Chuck slide with it, like his every other absurd comment before that. Although Alexi tried going after Barkley even after the apology, NBA Twitter silenced the poor lady by bringing up her racist Tweets from a long time back. And that was the end of it.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal once dropped $25,000 from his $600 Million net-worth to pay for an entire restaurant’s tab after a date

It must be scary for anyone to get threats from a six and a half feet tall, 340-pound man while he is standing close to you and that to when that man used to toss people around on the basketball court, even bigger than him, for fun.