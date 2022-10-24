“I Wouldn’t Know Daryl Morey if He Walked Into This Room!”: When Charles Barkley Went on a Rant About Analytics While Attacking the Rockets

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of analytics. He made that clear when he trolled Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets back in 2015.

The contrast between the modern NBA and the NBA of the past is quite obvious. While many of the old heads believe in traditional tactics, the modern league focuses more on analytics.

One team that heavily based its structure on analytics was the Houston Rockets. Back in 2015, amid the Daryl Morey era, the Rockets were one of the top teams in the league, both on offense and defense.

However, one NBA legend greatly disagreed. Charles Barkley made clear his distaste for analytics and slammed the Rockets.

Charles Barkley took aim at the era of analytics by slamming Daryl Morey and the Houston Rockets

Back in 2015, the Houston Rockets led by James Harden and Dwight Howard were one of the favorites to win it all. However, they had one doubter, Sir Charles Barkley.

The Round Mound of Rebound believed the Rockets were not a good defensive team. Despite being told that they were the fifth-best defensive team analytically, it only prompted the former MVP to take aim at analytics.

All this after Daryl Morey took a shot at Barkley for “spewing misinformed biased vitriol”. An insult that Chuck did not take lightly.

He would then go on to state he wouldn’t be able to recognize Morey if he walked onto the Inside the NBA set, and even said the Rockets are not legitimate contenders.

Charles Barkley was right about the Houston Rockets and their legitimacy as contenders

More often than not Sir Charles’ takes are hit or miss. However, when it comes to the Houston Rockets, he was spot on. From 2012 to 2021, the team was considered by many to be championship contenders, but not once did they make it to the NBA Finals.

Even despite having players like James Harden, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook during this time. Chuck must still be feeling good about this prediction.

