“I love it, Peyton’s the baby GOAT!”: LeBron James is left in awe of a young fan impersonating his famous “Silencer Celebration”

A young fan impersonates LeBron James’ famous “Silencer Celebration”, leaving King James to burst out laughing.

LeBron James is not only one of the most well-respected, decorated basketball players in league history, but also is a global sporting icon. Being considered as the greatest player of this generation, Bron has millions of die-hard fans throughout the world.

Recently, a video of one of his young fans impersonating him went viral on social media. LeBron, too, got hold of the video and burst out laughing looking at it. Former MLB pitcher, Perci Garnier tweeted out a video of his young daughter, and clearly an LBJ fan, impersonating the Lakers superstar’s famous “Silencer Celebration”.

My daughter Peyton doing her best impersonation of @KingJames #silencer pic.twitter.com/TTSOeBkzGg — Percival Garner III (@percigarner) October 1, 2021

LeBron James burst out laughing looking at Perci Garnier’s daughter impersonating his “Silencer Celebration”

In no time, the video of young Peyton doing the iconic “Silencer Celebration” went viral on social media. Bron, who got hold of the video was left in awe after looking at Peyton having a rather spot-on impersonation.

I love it!! . Peyton is a baby . Let’s Go Peyton https://t.co/UC0CKmKbHm — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2021

NBA Twitter too reacted to Perci’s daughter hitting the famous celebration.

Class act lebron showing the fans love always THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/UNFiRHbNJG — LakersUP (@ADredemptionSZN) October 1, 2021

This is gold — (@LeGoatFan23) October 1, 2021

This little girl is so cute copying Lebron — Maymeth Tabares (@iamMaymethKing) October 1, 2021

Clearly, Los Angeles Lakers fans, too, are in awe of Peyton doing the celebration. However, it’s been a while since King James has used the celebration in-game. With the new season commencing in a couple of weeks, each and every enthusiast will hope the LAL MVP dominates on the court so we can finally see him do his renowned celebration.