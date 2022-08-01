Basketball

If $50M worth Charles Barkley got paid today’s NBA salaries, he’d go to games in a spaceship like “Leroy Jetson”

If $50M worth Charles Barkley got paid today's NBA salaries, he'd go to games in a spaceship like "Leroy Jetson"
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
6ft 10” Bill Russell once won an MVP over 7’1” Wilt Chamberlain averaging 50 PPG and triple-double averaging Oscar Robertson
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
If $50M worth Charles Barkley got paid today's NBA salaries, he'd go to games in a spaceship like "Leroy Jetson"
If $50M worth Charles Barkley got paid today’s NBA salaries, he’d go to games in a spaceship like “Leroy Jetson”

When Charles Barkley speaks about the pay difference in the NBA compared to previous eras,…