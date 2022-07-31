Basketball

Larry Bird made a net worth of $75 million from a mere $24M career earnings because he didn’t need supercars or fancy cloths to “Build His Ego”

Larry Bird made a net worth of $75 million from a mere $24M career earnings because he didn't need luxuries to “Build His Ego”
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Warner Park Stadium T20 records: Warner Park Basseterre St Kitts T20 records and highest innings total
Next Article
Red Bull driver avoids having fate like Charles Leclerc with last minute change before race start
NBA Latest Post
Larry Bird made a net worth of $75 million from a mere $24M career earnings because he didn't need luxuries to “Build His Ego”
Larry Bird made a net worth of $75 million from a mere $24M career earnings because he didn’t need supercars or fancy cloths to “Build His Ego”

Despite being a superstar of the league throughout the 80s, Larry Bird was as humble…