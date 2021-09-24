“If an old player can produce, what’s your problem?!”: Vince Carter reacts with passion as Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reveals he detests the ‘old’ narrative around his team

Vince Carter reacts to Lakers Head coach Frank Vogel’s comments on the ‘old’ narrative around LeBron James and the team ahead of next season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers aren’t exactly the youngest team in the NBA right now.

With the average age of the roster being at 32-years-old, many have been more than just a bit doubtful about how much noise this team can really make. Some have even gone as far as to say the team will be first-round exits.

With all this noise about the team on NBA Twitter, somebody within the Lakers organization was bound to hear it. And after listening to it, here is what the Lakers head coach had to say on the matter.

“I’m not asked, I’m that we’re old…if you’re producing at a high level, it doesn’t matter how old you are. I don’t care for the narrative.” Frank Vogel joins @RealAClifton & @geeter3 on the latest #LakeShowPodcast. Full episode: https://t.co/vwUguTOMN1 pic.twitter.com/yMwsFYcuis — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 22, 2021

As you can see, that answer was far from a diplomatic one, and we absolutely love it. And it seems NBA legend Vince Carter agrees with us completely.

“Oh I love to hear it!”: Vince Carter releases his verdict on Frank Vogel’s disapproval of the ‘old’ narrative around LeBron James and the Lakers

During his hay day, jumping with Vince Carter was like trying to punch yourself in the face. You’d have to be absolutely stupid to do it of your own volition.

However, the man also managed to continue his NBA career into his early 40s. So, let’s just say, the man knows what he is talking about when it comes to older players in the NBA. And on the topic of the Lakers, and Frank Vogel’s thoughts, here is what he said.

“Oh, I love to hear it. I love to hear it. I’ve been saying this for a lot of years. We don’t look at the years. We look at the player. What are your eyes telling you? Your eyes are telling you that player can produce. Not because of their age. Because they can get it done – regardless of their age.”

Frankly, we agree with Vince and Frank here.

Yes, age is most certainly a factor, but it’s not the end-all, be-all for a championship team. And even if their age is supposed to absolutely ruin them, shouldn’t we wait for this new-look Lakers to play a game together first?

We certainly think so.

