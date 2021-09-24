“I will make sure LeBron James and all the Lakers are vaccinated!: Rob Pelinka assures fans everyone on the team will be vaccinated, despite the King’s complete silence on the matter

Rob Pelinka puts up a massive update about the status of vaccinations when it comes to LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers roster

LeBron James has always been vocal on matters that are bigger than basketball. And things were no different when it came down to vaccinations against Covid-19.

The Lakers superstar was never too aggressive in public about his opinion on the matter but did make it clear that he wasn’t comfortable taking the vaccination. And since he made that public, there have been many in the NBA community that have come out and criticized him.

Rob Pelinka says that LeBron James has “slimmed up” coming into this season. He says being leaner should translate to more explosiveness for James, who is starting season No. 19 of his career and will turn 37 in December. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 23, 2021

As things stand, the King remains unvaccinated. But, if we are to believe Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka, that could change very, very soon.

Rob Pelinka says every player on the Lakers roster will be vaccinated by the time the season starts

We won’t lie. Given the personalities on the Lakers roster, that is a huge claim to make.

LeBron James isn’t the only one who has been a bit cold on getting vaccinated. Dwight Howard has also publicly stated that he is personally against getting vaccinated. But, to be fair to the man, he also made it clear that he only thinks that for himself, and not the world at large.

As things stand, only these two players have made their thoughts public within the Lakers, but we can’t discount the possibility of there being more individuals who feel the same way.

Still, it seems Rob Pelinka has the situation under control completely. Here is what he said on the matter, as per Dave McMenamin.

“On opening night when we play the Golden State Warriors, all of the players that are currently signed on our roster, on that night, will be deemed fully vaccinated… We’re really grateful for that.”

Does this mean that Dwight Howard and LeBron James will finally take their doses of the vaccination?

We’ll find out soon enough.

