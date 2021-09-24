Basketball

“If I have Ben Simmons, I don’t need Draymond Green!”: Chris Broussard makes an abysmal hot take on the Warriors and 76ers stars

"If I have Ben Simmons, I don't need Draymond Green!": Chris Broussard makes an abysmal hot take on the Warriors and 76ers stars
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving might be prohibited from playing home games for the Nets": New York City releases a strict mandate for unvaccinated NBA players
Next Article
"Being from San Antonio, I would have played with Tim Duncan and David Robinson": Shaquille O'Neal takes a jibe at the current era of the NBA for forming super teams to win championships
Latest Posts