“If I have Ben Simmons, I don’t need Draymond Green!”: Chris Broussard makes an abysmal hot take on the Warriors and 76ers stars

NBA analyst Chris Broussard makes an absurdly hot take about 76ers forward Ben Simmons Warriors star Draymond Green

Why does everybody suddenly think Draymond Green and Ben Simmons are the same player?

Recently, Kendrick Perkins came out and said that the two are essentially the same player. To him, the only real difference was that the 76ers star was just taller and more athletic. You can read our piece on the matter here.

And as absurd as that opinion seemed to us, it appears he wasn’t alone in having that opinion. There were countless fans in the NBA community that agreed with Big Perk completely. And it seems Chris Broussard is no different either.

The tenured analyst recently got on the show ‘First Things First’ to discuss the topic. And let’s just say, Warriors fans aren’t going to be very happy with his opinion.

Chris Broussard the Warriors should trade for Ben Simmons and give away Draymond Green

Now we will acknowledge one thing. At first glance, the two players do look pretty similar. Neither player can hit the three-ball reliably, but make up for it with their suffocating defense and ability to play make. But, it seems Chris Broussard has chosen to end his ‘analysis’, instead of looking deeper into the matter.

Peep the tweet below.

“If I’ve got Ben Simmons I don’t need Draymond Green. Ben is a more athletic, younger and a bigger version of Draymond. I think Ben would be tremendous in Golden State. Philly needs a leader on the court, you need a guy like Draymond.” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/NzNRnypi5M — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 23, 2021

We said it before, and we’ll say it again. These two are not the same player.

The difference is in the intangibles. When their team needs them the most, while Draymond Green steps up to the moment, Ben Simmons chooses to shrink and blame other people for his faults.

Green is a leader, someone who will keep your star player in check, but also accept his own faults when he makes a mistake. Frankly, we can’t see how that kind of a player is similar to the one that digs his own grave, and then throws a tantrum when he is criticized for it.

Honestly, making the comparison at all seems like an insult to the ability and mentality of the Warriors star.

