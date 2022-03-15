“How did no one know that Myles Turner was such a HUGE Lego enthusiast?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pacers star showcases his entire Lego collection on a recent TikTok

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner flaunted it on Twitter as he successfully build a 9,000-piece Titanic Lego.

Myles Turner is one of the league’s most prominent centers. Standing at 6-foot-11, weighing a staggering 250 pounds, Turner is a bully in the paint on both sides of the court. Apart from being a beast down in the post, Myles has also developed a smooth jumper with time.

At only 25 years of age, the Pacers big man is definitely one of the top youngsters in the NBA. Currently, in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, Turner is averaging a solid 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while playing merely 29.4 minutes per game.

Also Read: When Michael Jordan admitted to wanting to be on good terms with the Pistons guard

Now, most of the players in the league have some or the other hobby that keeps them busy during their time off the court. Some stars in the association like playing golf, several like fishing, and a majority of them like playing cards. For Myles Turner, let’s just say his favorite pastime is pretty unique… building Lego.

NBA Twitter reacts as Myles Turner flaunts his iconic Lego collection

Recently, Myles Turner proudly took it to Twitter as he managed to complete a 9,000-piece Titanic Lego.

Soon, the photo blew up which resulted in Turner showcasing his entire Lego collection. Some iconic pieces in his collection included – “The Joker Manor”, “Batwing 1989”, “Death Star Ultimate Kit”, “Disney World Cinderella Castle”, among many others.

As Requested Here’s Some Of The Ladies In My life… @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/8PJ1g6bGMj — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) March 15, 2022

As soon as Myles Turner revealed his impressive Lego collection, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Love your passion for Legos! Much respect pic.twitter.com/sMXQQ40mFT — Brad Dawson (@bmd23red) March 15, 2022

Him and Rodrigo Blankenship would be best friends in high school lol pic.twitter.com/MO4sRsxxMP — Vitamin C Dependent (@rbello96) March 15, 2022

Him and Rodrigo Blankenship would be best friends in high school lol pic.twitter.com/MO4sRsxxMP — Vitamin C Dependent (@rbello96) March 15, 2022

The man is really living his life. You love to see it 🤩 — 46-22 (@dubzayn) March 15, 2022

Ayoooo😂😂😂😂 also this man like 7ft tall you know how big these things gotta be to make him look normal sized https://t.co/ocuis923V0 — Texas Pete Papi (@Mo_Gothe) March 15, 2022

Also Read: Halsey wallows in LeBron James and company’s continued failures to string together wins