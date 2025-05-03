Shannon Sharpe Names the Difference Maker for the Rockets as They Force Game 7 vs Warriors

The Rockets have rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Warriors. Despite their backs against the wall, the Rockets showcased why they finished with the second seed in the West. NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe reveals the one player for Houston who was their difference maker in their Game 6 victory.

Houston looked down and out following their 109-106 Game 4 loss. Golden State had stolen all of the momentum in the series. If they wanted to, Houston had the excuses to roll over and give up. However, that goes against everything which they have stood for all season long.

In Game 5, the Rockets convincingly defeated the Warriors, leading to Steve Kerr waving the white flag in the middle of the third quarter. They saw an area they can exploit in Golden State’s game plan, and they maximized it in Game 6.

Houston has been rolling with a double-big lineup consisting of Alperen Şengün and Steven Adams. The Rockets’ big men have impressed Sharpe with their stellar play. Specifically, Adams, who Sharpe proclaimed on the Nightcap podcast as the difference maker for the Rockets.

“Now I don’t know if this is the most points Steven Adams has ever scored in a game but this is the most impactful game that he’s played in his entire career,” Sharpe said. “I believe he was the difference-maker.”

Adams played 31 minutes and finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks on a perfect 4-4 from the field. The impressive part of his offensive performance was his showing from the free-throw line.

Golden State intentionally sent Adams to the charity stripe with the hopes that he would miss. Instead, he made them pay going 9-16, which is excellent for his standard. Adams was able to perform at such a high level coming off the bench. But Houston’s main players came to play.

Fred Van Vleet led all scorers with 29 points. Sengun had himself a game as well, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, filling the stat sheet.

NBA legend Isiah Thomas opened up on the Warriors’ problems and what’s looming if they don’t fix it.

Thomas reveals the Warriors’ problems

As great as the Warriors have looked to conclude the season heading into the playoffs, they still have a few problems. Thomas spoke on what he has seen unravel in Golden State’s last two games.

“The last two games, Houston has figured out how to score,” Thomas said. “Golden State hasn’t found a way to necessarily stop them from scoring.”

Houston’s offense has exploded in their last two games. They have scored 115+ points in both contests after failing to hit the 100-point mark in two of the first three games. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has seemingly found a recipe to success which the Warriors have no answers for.

Steve Kerr will need to make some major adjustments ahead of Game 7. If he isn’t able to, the Warriors could be looking at another 3-1 blown lead in the Stephen Curry era.