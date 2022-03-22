“If Charles Barkley retires from Inside the NBA, Kevin Garnett is the best replacement”: A Redditor makes a sensational claim on why The Big Ticket might be the perfect choice

With Charles Barkley claiming to retire from television in the coming years, NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett could be the top prospect for his replacement.

It’s almost impossible to dislike The Chuckster, the best thing to happen to sports broadcasting. Barkley is a cheat code to skyrocket television ratings with his entertaining personality. Seen on the award-winning show Inside the NBA, the Hall of Famer changed the dynamics of sports broadcasting.

Whether it’s his brutally honest nature or constant bickering with Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley keeps viewers tuned to the screens. Recently, the Phoenix Suns legend spoke about retiring from his broadcasting career and pursuing his hobbies of golfing and fishing.

Though this is heartbreaking news for most of us, the question arises who will fill the big shoes of Chuck. According to a Redditor, Timberwolves MVP Kevin Garnett fits the bill perfectly. The Big Ticket had made his television debut with the segment Area 21 on TNT.

We all have witnessed the hilarious banter between Chuck and KG, and it seems the latter could very well fill in the shoes of Barkley.

Why is Kevin Garnett the best replacement for Charles Barkley?

Barkley’s recent statements on retirement from the show Inside the NBA had many of his fans upset. However, one has no choice but to look for prospects that could do justice to Barkley’s seat, having the privilege to sit beside Shaq, Kenny Smith, and veteran host Ernie Johnson.

One name creating a lot of buzz on Reddit lately was that of Garnett. The former champion has a great relationship with TNT, having hosted the segment Area 21. Unfortunately, the segment failed to live up to expectations had to be discontinued 3-years post its existence.

Nonetheless, KG formed a niche and a cult fan following for the show. Garnett gave us an in-depth analysis of the sport on various subjects. One of the biggest highlights of the shows were the hilarious exchanges between KG and Barkley.

Whether it was Garnett’s skinny jeans or Barkley winning zero championships. The two MVPs left no stone unturned to roast each other.

Garnett is one of the most charismatic NBA personalities, who has a great game sense and was known to get into the minds of his opponents with his trash talking. The Big Ticket was also been seen in a feature film, the Uncut Gems, and has television experience, having hosted Area 21.

On a lighter note, the fact that Garnett has a championship ring furthers his case as a replacement for Barkley.

One can only imagine what it would be like to see KG sit beside the esteemed panel of Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.