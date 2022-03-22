“Oh hell no, I’ve already done it, Who’s in the MVP race?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he is not chasing the MVP award this season, aiming for the bigger picture.

One of Greece’s best exports to the United States of America, Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfills all the tick marks of the term American Dream. A generational athlete, Giannis has brought the era of the big men back in the otherwise guard-dominated league.

The reigning Finals MVP’s ability to dominate the paint is something we haven’t seen since Shaquille O’Neal’s time. Standing at 6″11′ Giannis is nothing but muscle and brute strength. The twenty-seven-year-old has won almost every individual accolade in the NBA book.

With much of his prime left, Giannis is in no mood to settle for less and aims to have a legacy placing him in the all-time greats. In only his first Finals appearance, the Greek Freak joined the ranks of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

With less than a month for the playoffs to begin, Giannis is on the quest for a repeat. The former DPOY does not have the regular-season MVP as the top priority on his mind.

Giannis Antetokounmpo aims to cement his legacy with multiple championships.

In an age of super teams, Giannis decided to go the old school way, bringing the city of Milwaukee an NBA championship in over 5-decades. In what many believe, the Bucks MVP did it the right way, not leaving a small market like Milwaukee to join forces with a LeBron James or a Stephen Curry in California.

In the modern era of 3-point shooting, Giannis brought back the bully ball. The Bucks superstar is making 81.4% of his shots within 3-feet of the basket this season, which is his second-highest. Giannis is scoring 52.3% of his shots in the paint.

Giannis’ hustle mentality is something not very prevalent in the league today. The prime example of this is his improved free-throw shooting and jump shots, even beyond the arc. The six-time All-Star is currently shooting 72.1% from the foul line.

The Bucks forward is in the top 3 when it comes to leading the league in scoring this year, averaging above 30 PPG. When asked if he’s focused on winning the MVP, Giannis replied the following.

“Oh hell no, I’ve already done it. Who’s in the race?”

Giannis on if he’s focused on winning MVP: “Oh hell no, I’ve already done it. Who’s in the race?” (via @sam_amick) pic.twitter.com/iz7nEy7Dqn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 21, 2022

The 3rd seed in the east, the Bucks are one of the favorites to win the chip. Despite the Heat and the Sixers having a better record, Giannis and co have the confidence winning last year’s Finals after being down 0-2.

If Giannis and the Bucks succeed to repeat as champions, the NBA might have a new face.