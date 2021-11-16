“If Dell Curry buys me dinner, I’ll be there”: LaMelo Ball on being asked if Stephen Curry’s father treated them to a meal after the Hornets beat the Warriors

LaMelo Ball continues his hot streak of form by handing the Golden State their only second loss of the season.

Dell Curry must be undecided on whether he should be happy or sad as his son lost to his former team. The Charlotte Hornets had a brilliant start to the season starting 3-0. They may have slowed down since, but they still are in contention for a playoffs spot, 8th in the conference. Much of it can be attributed to LaMelo Ball’s inspired performances.

LaMelo put up 21-points, 7-rebounds, and 5-assists in their recent win over the bayside represent. That was enough to edge out a win, 106-102. The post-game interview had some jokes between Melo and Jared Greenberg, the NBA TV reporter. He asked the youngest Ball brother if Dell had invited him over for dinner, after beating his son. He had a witty response to that question:

If “it’s free, it’s me”.

Also Read: “I encourage coaches to stick their big guards on me”: Trae Young comments on Franz Wagner and his physical brand of defense as Hawks beat Orlando Magic to go 6-9

Dell Curry must be happy every team he is associated with is doing well

Dell Curry is currently associated with the Hornets as a play-by-play announcer, and his sons play at GSW and the 76ers respectively. That puts him in a happy spot since all of them are doing well in their respective conferences. Both his sons are at the top of their game, where Steph is being touted for MVP again.

As a sixth man of the year in 1993-94, and a solid three-point shooter, Dell Curry knows a thing or two about winning, and LaMelo can take inspiration from Curry Sr. and continue putting in performances as he has been.

The Hornets landing the Warriors their only second loss of the season was a big win for them. The Hornets had a surprise performance from Terry Rozier, who won the crucial jump ball against Draymond Green in crunch time. Ball and Bridges combined for 43-points.

Also Read: “We miss you a lot, Alex Caruso!”: LeBron James and the Lakers reveal a heartfelt tribute video for the now Bulls star upon his return to Staples Center

Not many people get this kind of luck – every team they support doing well. Maybe this is what DJ Khaled meant when he put out an Album ” Suffering from Success”.