“We miss you a lot, Alex Caruso!”: LeBron James and the Lakers reveal a heartfelt tribute video for the now Bulls star upon his return to Staples Center

LeBron James and the Lakers pay tribute as Alex Caruso comes back for the first time to Staples Center

Alex Caruso has been downright incredible for the Bulls this season.

He has always been a good defender (and boy do Lakers fans miss that right now). But, during this season with the Bulls, the man has been going above and beyond.

The Bald Eagle currently stands as the player with the 3rd most steals, with 2.5 per game. Simply put, he has been nothing less than an absolute pest for other teams to deal with.

What’s more is, while his averages aren’t exactly eye-popping with 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, the man has been huge for Chicago on the offensive end as well. Whether it be off the bench, or in the starting lineup, the Carushow is not something anyone would want to miss. And evidently, the Lakers agree.

With the Bulls visiting the Purple and Gold for the first time this season, the hosts decided to give their former player a little tribute. And frankly, you’re going to want to see it.

The Lakers give Alex Caruso a touching video tribute during a timeout

As you probably know by now, the Lakers were NBA champions in 2020. And what is obvious to everyone that watched their run, is that Alex Caruso was a massive part of that.

This season, with the man finally off the roster, the Carushow is a lot less of a focus in Los Angeles. Still, that didn’t stop the Lakeshow from creating a wholesome tribute video for the man. Peep the tweet below.

The Alex Caruso tribute video made by the Lakers 🔥 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/urLWe8jHZ8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2021

Given how bad the Lakers have been on the defensive end this season, they probably miss Alex Caruso far more than anybody would expect.

With the franchise still pushing for a championship though, can they really win one without him?

Only time will tell, it seems.

