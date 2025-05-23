Naming Michael Jordan His GOAT, Dell Curry Picks Pistons Legend as Toughest Opponent After Bulls Icon

As NBA fans, it’s easy to get drawn in and consumed by the GOAT argument. Who is the greatest player of all-time? These days, the conversation seems to be limited to Michael Jordan and LeBron James for logical participants, but we’re doing a disservice to other players by only talking about those at the very top. There have been hundreds (yes, hundreds) of phenomenal players throughout the years, and they deserve some shine, too.

Advertisement

The Greatest Of Their Era podcast, hosted by Seth Curry and Travonne Edwards, attempts to widen the net to include more players who don’t get enough love. On the most recent episode, Seth welcomed his dad, former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, to give some perspective to the conversation from his 16-year NBA career.

Dell went head-to-head on numerous occasions with Michael Jordan, and he said that he’s the best player he ever played against and in a league of his own. The guy he picked as No. 2 might be a surprise to younger listeners, but not to fans who lived through that era. Long before he was a front office executive or the current GM of the New Orleans Pelicans, the man was a handful on the court, and an integral part of multiple championship-winning Detroit Pistons teams.

“Joe Dumars was a beast,” Dell said before extolling all of his virtues as a player. “Quick, had handles, wide body. Couldn’t get around him, physical, could shoot the 3, post up, clear ’em out 1-on-1, free throw shooter, and he got down in a stance on the other end, as well.”

Dumars was like the silent assassin of the Bad Boy Pistons. He wasn’t as famous as Isiah Thomas, and wasn’t as hated as Bill Laimbeer, but he did all the little things for those teams and never backed down from anyone.

Joe Dumars is the perfect case of why we need to remember more players

There weren’t many players who could give Michael Jordan a hard time on the court, but as Dell points out, Dumars was one of them. He was so good defensively that even the most elite scorers would struggle. “Strong upper body, stronger lower body, get in a stance. Quick feet, his lateral quickness was just as good defensively as he was on the offensive end. Smart player — he studied his opponent, studied the game.”

Dell also praised Dumars for never taking a night off, no matter who he was matched up against.

Jordan didn’t really become Jordan until he got by those Pistons teams. They were a great team, and he needed to become truly great to overcome them. For three straight years, the Pistons knocked the Bulls out of the playoffs, and it wasn’t until 1991 that MJ and the Bulls were able to turn the tables. Once they did, they rolled off six titles in eight years.

Dumars really was a great player, and he and those Pistons teams deserve more love for what they were able to accomplish. Perhaps it’s because they were so hated by the rest of the league that their legacy isn’t talked about as much, but to be that hated, they had to be really good.

The G.O.T.E. podcast just began in February, and it’s already covered all kinds of players and teams that deserve to be remembered. For any NBA fan that’s tired of the same old conversation, I highly recommend you check it out.