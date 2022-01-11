“The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic are slowly getting back into the groove now!” : JJ Redick sits down Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in his recent podcast to discuss the recent success of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with a 6-game winning streak.

Despite a first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks entered the 2021-22 season projected to win 50 games. Luka Doncic started the NBA season as an MVP contender. In addition, Mavericks hired Jason Kidd as their Head Coach in the offseason.

However, the Mavs started with a .5 win percentage 26 games into the season. After a mediocre start, the Mavs have now become the team to look out for. They since have a record of 9-5 and now are the 5th seeded team in the West.

They currently hold the second-longest active winning streak in the NBA with 6 straight victories. With the current streak, the Mavs have not only gotten out of their slump but declared themselves as a championship contender.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a 6-game winning streak with wins against the Warriors, Bulls, and Nuggets where they held them all under 100 points. — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) January 10, 2022

The teams they beat in this winning streak include the likes of the Warriors, Bulls, and the Nuggets. Both the Warriors and Bulls currently hold the best records in their conferences.

JJ Reddick talks about the recent success of the Dallas Mavericks with their starting guard Jalen Brunson.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson joined JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter in a recent episode of their podcast. They started off by discussing the retiring of Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey.

Jalen Brunson is having a breakout season this year with career-high averages in each major statistical category. JJ Reddick asks Brunson about his contributions and his grinding mindset. Brunson replies –

“It’s kind of always been something where I’m learning as I go and I’m still learning. You gotta be very smart to do certain things. I know what I’m capable of and what my defender is capable of. I like to play with contact, I can do something to get you off balance. It’s just something I learned, I had to.”

“That’s what you do!” Dirk was HYPED as Jalen Brunson sealed the @dallasmavs win. 💯 pic.twitter.com/wnd3kiGKJf — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2021

Tommy Alter further asks Brunson about the recent success of the Mavs and whether he feels that they’re flying under the radar. Brunson had this to say –

“I don’t think we’re under the radar, just because we have a top player in the game right now. I won’t say we’re under the radar, we’re trending in the right direction. We’re on a roll, and we gotta advantage of this. So, I’ll just say that we’re kind of finally getting our groove.”

Change in coaching staff often brings with it adjustments players can take time getting accustomed to. While the team struggled to start the season, they’re now looking like their best self.

