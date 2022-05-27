“If I could beat HIM, I could beat anybody!” : Michael Jordan cites his brother as the person who has had the most impact in his basketball career

Michael “Air” Jordan was a physical force who would dominate and terrorize NBA defenses.

An absolute force of nature, Michael Jordan is a colossus in the sport of basketball. Synonymous with the NBA in the 80s and 90s, Jordan is widely regarded as the GOAT amongst basketball fans.

Jordan has remained an inspiration to the generations that followed with his relentless chase for victory and his legacy has been transported to the next generations too with “The Last Dance”.

With all the hype, there has always been the question too. Growing up, who impacted Michael Jordan most towards basketball stardom?

Who impacted Michael Jordan the most, growing up?

In an interview from his time as a player, MJ credits his brother to be the most impactful individual in his life from a basketball perspective.

MJs brother Larry Jordan, did not quite hit the genetic lottery like Michael did. Larry stood at a mere 5’8 but this did not stop him from excelling at basketball as a youngster.

Michael credits a lot of his skills to having developed from trying to beat Larry as a kid. Larry, a remarkable athlete like Michael himself, was super competitive and pushed his brother to fight even.

Their fierce competition and Michael’s constant efforts to usurp his brother helped MJ perfect his skills. Offensively and defensively, facing off against someone with a 44-inch vertical, definitely left a mark on MJ.

While his brother failed to make the cut in the league, he will be forever immortalized for his impact on the career of the great Michael Jordan.

Michael remains the only one from the Jordan clan to make it in the NBA. Who knows what could have been the case, if Larry Jordan was a bit taller?

The NBA was robbed of the opportunity to display how that family rivalry translates to the next level. It shall remain one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history.