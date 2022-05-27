Basketball

“I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player”: When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love

"I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player": When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick"– Daniel Ricciardo responds to 'not meeting expectations' of McLaren boss
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player": When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love
“I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player”: When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love

Basketball legend Michael Jordan had never envisioned his humongous success, admitting he found more success…