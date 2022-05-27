“I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player”: When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love

Basketball legend Michael Jordan had never envisioned his humongous success, admitting he found more success in baseball while growing up.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to step on the NBA hardwood, Michael Jordan’s first love wasn’t playing ball. The Bulls legend had a higher inclination towards baseball, having found a greater success rate in it when compared to basketball.

It’s no secret that MJ’s father, James Jordan, wanted him to pursue a career in pro baseball, something His Airness would try his hands at post his father’s tragic death. Though MJ got an opportunity to place for the White Sox in the MLB, he failed to replicate his NBA success.

There had never been an NBA athlete attain the success MJ did, especially in the 90s. Jordan’s roaring success helped the NBA reach markets beyond the borders of the USA. The six-time champion appeared on every billboard, FMCG product, doing commercials, music videos, and a feature film too.

In an old clip, MJ confesses to not chasing the dream of becoming a pro basketball player and how he never found success in it until his later years.

Michael Jordan stumbled upon his dream of playing basketball.

While Jordan imagined himself playing baseball, destiny had other plans. The ten-time scoring champion didn’t find much success playing ball in his initial years as a kid. However, MJ’s work ethic and competitive zeal to achieve greatness were unparallel.

In an old clip, when asked about having stumbled upon his dream of playing basketball, the Bulls MVP had the following response.

“I have envisioned myself playing as a kid, playing professional baseball because I started baseball when I was six years old, and I had most of my success as a child in baseball, and I really didn’t have my success at basketball until in my later years. I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player or even a professional baseball player.”

The six-time Finals MVP further added,

“I just played the sport because I loved it and because of the work that I put into it. Next thing you know, success was kinda bestowed upon me without me actually chasing it. It just happened, I didn’t think I would ever be this successful.”

Thankfully the basketball gods showered some love on MJ, who otherwise would have pursued playing baseball, robbing us of his greatness on the hardwood.