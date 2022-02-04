“If I did not join LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s JBA, for sure I would be at a Division-I college”: Former Junior Basketball Association player, Francis Mensah Jr., opens up about his struggle since the league closed down

LaVar Ball came up with a decent idea for the young athletes in the State just to shut down a year later, one of its stars spoke to us recently.

Francis Mensah Jr is a 22-year-old basketball player who has played in LaVar and Lonzo Ball’s Junior Basketball Association representing the New York Ballers.

Mensah Jr. hasn’t had much success finding a pro gig since the JBA closed down in 2018, just one year after its launch. Now the youngster attends Rutgers University, pursuing Psychology Majors. A junior as of now, he hopes to represent his University’s Basketball team in the coming years.

In the conversation that ranged from his time with JBA to his current situation, Mensah Jr. also revealed how difficult was it for his family to make it through the time they faced since his childhood.

Here is the conversation,

Q. Tell us about your high school career, being the top-rebounder in your state, what were you expecting before deciding to join JBA?

Mensah Jr.: During my senior year of high school at Malcolm X Shabazz located in Newark, New Jersey, I averaged 18 rebounds per game and 15 points. Then unexpectedly I was leading New Jersey in rebounds, ranked #1 for the year 2017 making the first team in my conference with a 3.6 GPA. Due to having a lack of film, I did not receive any scholarship offers or any interest from many top colleges.

Q. Being a 6’4 guy who plays far bigger than his size, how do you think you could translate your talent into today’s basketball?

Mensah Jr.: In the modern-day, I am far more versatile compared to my senior year of high school. I’m confident in dribbling the ball, shooting, passing, and dunking. I’ve been working on my skills with the help of Los Angeles Lakers trainer Coach Phil Handy’s youtube workout videos. I always watch them and go to the gym and practice after my classes. Furthermore, I even still watch former NBA Bulls player Dennis Rodman’s highlights and techniques he used to rebound the ball and also play defense. For instance, I learned that when your teammate is shooting the ball from the corner it will either slide from either side of the rim, or it will bounce upwards from the rim and then come downwards. I knew in high school that when it comes to rebounding, I must first box out the player and observe where my teammate is shooting from to have the perfect timing to grab the rebound for a second chance to score again. I practice every day, preparing myself to try out or possibly become a walk-on for Rutgers University after the season.

Q. Tell us about the offer you received from JBA or Lavar Ball when you decided to join his league instead of going the traditional way.

Mensah Jr.: When I decided to join the JBA, Lavar Ball offered me to get exposure, paid, and also residuals depending on the amount of Jersey that was sold, but unfortunately the league did not last long enough. I was interested because my dream is to one day make it to the NBA, and I thought that was the correct path. But now I have a second chance to play division 1 college basketball.

Q. How was LaVar Ball’s relationship with the players in JBA?

Mensah Jr.: Lavar Ball’s relationship with the players was superb. He was like a father figure but to all of us. He motivated us to keep working hard, and eventually, it will all pay off someday. The relationship was great and it felt authentic.

Q. How far behind did he fall with the promises he threw around while proposing the deal to you and other youngsters?

Mensah Jr.: He fell completely behind on the promises he made us and my teammates. But I could not just sit out and feel sorry for myself. This sparked a hunger inside me to keep training every day to remain ready for the next opportunity that presents itself.

Q. Tell us about JBA’s biasedness towards Ball Brothers.

Mensah Jr.: The JBA was biased towards the promotion of the Ball brothers because it was their father’s league, but I never really paid attention to that. I was more focused on improving within myself and my team to make the playoffs to try to win the JBA championship.

Q. Where do you see yourself now, if you didn’t join JBA?

Mensah Jr.: If I did not join the JBA, for sure I would be at a Division 1 college playing basketball. But I do not have any regrets because I know everything happens for a reason, and it’s never too late to achieve a goal even if it may seem impossible.

Q. How are you working towards achieving those goals again?

Mensah Jr.: I currently attend Rutgers New-Brunswick majoring in Psychology. I train every day in the gym perfecting my skills, waiting for another opportunity. Having spoken to head coach Steve Pikiell, and assistant coach Brandin Knight for Rutgers Men’s Basketball I think any player will be lucky to have them as a coach and a mentor. I asked them about possibly playing for the team, and they said this year the walk-on spots are full, but I should keep in contact with them because there may be a chance to make the team if a spot opens next year. I know that nothing is guaranteed, but I believe that anything is possible and achievable if I continue to put in the work and stay connected with them and God.

Q. How was your bond with the Ball brothers?

Mensah Jr.: My bond with Lamelo and Li’angelo was decent, but it was not that close because they were on the LA team, and I was on the New York team. I met Lonzo when it was picture day for the New York ballers, and he was really cool, and supportive.

Q. To wrap it up, tell us who was your favorite basketball player and inspiration growing up?

Mensah Jr.: My favorite basketball players growing up were Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Kobe Bryant motivated me through the mamba mentality portraying how it’s all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work, especially being a competitive athlete myself on the court and in the classroom when it comes to earning good grades. The aspect that I like about LeBron James is that he depicts vitality, consistency, and he’s dominant but humble at the same time in anything he decides to do. But my primary inspiration is my mother Charlotte. She has endured so many obstacles in life, it amazes me that she still has so much fight left in her. My father caught a stroke while driving, which resulted in a car accident when I was in the 6th grade. My mother had to work two jobs, to keep food on the table, shelter, and clothes on our backs. (Three Siblings) I remember when we were being evicted once, and I witnessed her just wiping her tears at night on her bed and continuing to go to work to pay for rent as if nothing ever happened. Sometimes she would even go to bed hungry, sacrificing her earnings to make sure my siblings and I were well-fed. My mother told me that “Even though it may seem as if we lost the battle, we still have won the war because we have Jesus”. This inspired me and gave me hope that anything is possible if you are not willing to give up because as one door closes another shall open.