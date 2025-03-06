Why Did LaVar Ball’s Leg Get Amputated?

It has been two weeks since TMZ Sports broke the news of LaVar Ball’s health condition. The patriarch of the Ball family underwent a major medical procedure in February to amputate a part of his right foot. Since the news became public, fans were shocked. Especially because there was no prior news about his surgery or medical issue.

Advertisement

Since then, fans have shared their well wishes for the father of LiAngelo, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. Today, we’re going to look at all the details surrounding his condition along with the most recent updates on his health.

LaVar Ball is yet to make his medical condition public

On February 19th, TMZ reported that LaVar had his right foot amputated in a recent medical procedure. Shortly thereafter, his youngest son LaMelo took to social media to share an update on his father’s condition and wish him well in his recovery. He wrote “I love you pops” on an adorable picture of the two together.

Amputation is not a normal procedure by a long shot and implies there was some serious condition that led to the Ball family deciding on it. However, the family has remained tightlipped on the issues preceding his operation, leaving fans to ponder on the reason behind the surgery.

Some believe that repeated reps on the court could have deteriorated his foot, while others point to health conditions like diabetes, which are the leading cause of amputations in the United States. Of course, until LaVar himself clears the air, these notions remain conjectural.

What we do know is that the outspoken patriarch of the Ball family hasn’t let the operation dwindle his spirits. Even when he was photographed in a wheelchair after the amputation, LaVar was seen smiling ear to ear. Over the past few weeks, he has displayed resilience and positivity in the face of dire circumstances.

LaVar remains jovial in post-op updates

The basketball community rallied behind the Ball family upon hearing of LaVar’s amputation. However, the 57-year-old made it clear that he is still his usual upbeat self after the operation. “Did y’all forget I’m LaVar? If I wanted to, I’d grow it back!” he joked in his first video following the surgery.

LaVar even harked back to his old comments about beating Michael Jordan one-on-one. He comforted his fans that, even with one leg, he could easily give the six-time NBA champion 70 points and “an a** whooping”. Above all, LaVar’s pride in his sons has shone through the brightest in recent weeks.

The father of three clearly finds tremendous joy in witnessing his children’s success. “Everyone heard what happened and y’all can take my foot, but you know what you can’t take? That Primby account,” LaVar joked before singing LiAngelo’s hit song ‘Tweaker’ on TikTok.

He also shared his rendition of Haddaway’s iconic tune ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’. The California native clearly doesn’t mind being the butt of jokes as he put a self-deprecating spin on the song’s lyrics. “What is love? Baby, don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, my foot!” LaVar sang in another viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

It’s hard to say if the Ball family will reveal more details about the medical condition or the reason for the amputation. The good thing, though, is that the family remains in high spirits despite it all.