“You Ain’t Never Gonna Win No Championship With Just LaMelo Ball”: Father Lavar Lays Out ‘Title Winning’ Blueprint For His Sons

With two of his sons in the NBA and one making waves as a rapper, LaVar Ball’s gameplan has seemingly worked to perfection. However, the father of three has yet more schemes up his sleeve which he revealed on three-time NBA champion Stacey King’s podcast, ‘Gimme the Hot Sauce‘.

With Lonzo Ball in the final season of his four-year $85 million contract, Stacey asked LaVar if he’d like to see his oldest son jump ship and contribute to a winning franchise. “The only team close to a championship to me is all my boys on the same team,” the 57-year-old responded.

“All of them on the same team, you can’t beat them ’cause I taught them to play together. Like, I tell people — and this is just how I am — you ain’t never gonna win no championship with just Melo.”

The Charlotte Hornets star might be vexed to hear his father speak about him this way. After all, the implication is that LaMelo can’t contribute to winning on his own. But what LaVar seems to be trying to say is that his sons will excel the most when they play together, because that’s how he trained them.

“He [LaMelo] gonna fill the seats up. But by himself, nope. To win a championship, you need somebody really, really good who make everybody better. That’s Lonzo… And then you need that third person. The third person gotta be really good but humble. That’s Gelo [LiAngelo],” the father of three said.

Much like he did in 2017 after Lonzo’s draft, the patriarch of the Ball family seems to have broken out his campaigning boots. With LiAngelo a vacant free agent and Lonzo heading into free agency himself, LaVar is telling teams to invest in the entire family.

“When you have those three for the recipe, you’re gonna win a championship,” he added.

Will the Ball brothers team up in Charlotte?

The closest LaVar has come to actualizing his dream was in 2021. LaMelo invited his brother Gelo to workout with him in Charlotte. Impressed by the middle child’s performance, the Hornets gave him a spot on their Summer League team.

In his debut in Vegas, LiAngelo netted five three-pointers in 16 minutes, impressing many with his range and accuracy. It would even earn him a contract with the franchise in October, 2021. However, one day later, the team inexplicably waived the Ball brother.

He served a similarly brief stint in Charlotte the following season, signing a non-guaranteed contract that would be waived within a month.

Though the 26-year-old hasn’t played organized basketball in nearly a year, there is a high likelihood that his brothers team up next season. With Lonzo entering free agency, the Hornets could sign him to play alongside LaMelo in their backcourt.

Lonzo is a proven point-of-attack defender and, as his father mentioned, a pass-first guard who can unlock Melo’s scoring potential. The final game of the Bulls-Hornets season series in April could be the last time we see the Ball brothers on opposing sides of the court.