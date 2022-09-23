“If I showed my abs, you’d leave your husband”: Amidst Ime Udoka cheating scandal, Metta World’s thirst trap goes viral

Recently, Ime Udoka has made headlines for he may have cheated on his long-time partner Nia Long, a video of Metta World Peace has gone viral.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension after an investigation revealed he had a consensual and improper relationship with a staff member.

Ime Udoka was in a long-term relationship with actress Nia Long. They started dating a long time ago, and they have reportedly been engaged since 2015.

Nia and Ime were apparently introduced to each other through a mutual friend in 2010, and the two have had a great relationship since then. They share a son, Kez Sunday, who was born in 2011.

They both support each other equally in their careers, and Nia showed up for every game of the 2022 NBA Finals where Udoka was coaching.

“We both have beautiful careers,” Nia said when Ime landed his head coaching gig. “The thing that I think makes it work for us is we give each other the space and time to do what we have to do individually, as well as together.”

However, in light of the recent controversy, Ime has come out to publicly apologize for his actions. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Ime said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

For now, Ime is suspended for a year, but there are also reports that Ime may even consider stepping down from the position altogether. It’s a troubling time for the head coach and everyone involved.

Breaking: The Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/Ize4aVx8IE — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2022

Amidst Ime Udoka scandal, video of Metta World Peace goes viral

With all the talk about cheating and what it entails, a certain video of Metta World Peace/Ron Artest/or Metta Sandiford-Artest as he’s known now had an interesting NBA career.

He was always a defensively dominant force. He had the athleticism and the wits to lock down any defender. His 6’7″, 260 pound frame also greatly helped. Artest won one title with the Los Angles Lakers in 2010. He’s also remembered for the ‘Malice at the Palace’ which resulted in a year-long suspension.

Artest also had great confidence in himself. Once, a reporter asked if he was out of shape, and Artest fired back with a response that only he could muster.

