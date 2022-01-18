If I wanna eat a hot dog, I’m gonna eat a hot dog, If I see a girl walking in the arena, I’m gonna try to get that number: Gilbert Arenas shows why his nickname was No Chill Gil on the latest episode of Unwritten Rules

Gilbert Arenas has some crazy story to tell each time he is on camera – his on the bench story is no different

Gilbert Areas may not have had a winning record in the NBA, but he surely had the confidence of a guy who won multiple championships. As a guy who finished his career with a 253-299 record, he sure does like to talk a lot. He speaks about having a bench routine during blowout wins whenever he was a part of one.

Spending most of his playing time in the Washington Wizards, he wasn’t really a part of many blowout wins. But the times the Wizards were winning, Agent Zero was all about showing off. He says straight to the interviewer that he could do anything he wanted since he earned the right to do so. If the opposition was still playing to get back while he could relax, he had every right to eat a hot dog or mac on some women if he wanted to.

Comparing himself to the benches of the Cavaliers when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were on it, Arenas had no qualms about saying he was every bit a guy who deserved to be a part of a bench that had fun. Only his version of bench fun was not harmless and jostling about with mates, it was to look for suitable mates.

“If I wanna eat a hot dog, I’m gonna eat a hot dog… If I see a girl walking in the arena, I’m gonna try to get that number” Gilbert Arenas on the Unwritten Rules of bench etiquette during a blowout 😂 (@fuboSports) pic.twitter.com/ydNpxafiDa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 18, 2022

Gilbert Arenas seems to be a man on a mission to get as much traction in the media – he’s been putting out a lot of his stories for everyone to see

Over the past month and a half, Gilbert Arenas has been doing the internet rounds. His stories about what really happened with the guns in the locker room, his assistant stealing money from him and more have finally been heard from the horse’s mouth. He is a good narrator and in general a crazy dude, which is why most of his stories are pure entertainment.

DJ Vlad may have single-handedly put Arenas back on the lips of the NBA fans over the past month with his 40 part interview. The man was definitely falling down the pecking order in people’s minds, and this interview brought him back from the dead. It also may be the fact that 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the last time he played in the league.

This is a breath of fresh air in a world of news from the usual LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry. The former Washington Wizards man was definitely a great player, and his story needed a place to be told. He was irresponsible and immature for a player, but he still gets to tell his story.

