“If Jerry West can be cut off, rest assured LeBron James can, too, if he can no longer lift the Lakers out of mediocrity”: NBA Insider Marc Stein reveals Rob Pelinka having Jeanie Buss’ unconditional support

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Rob Pelinka has the unwavering support of the LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss amidst the rumors of LeBron James and Rich Paul having a rift with the Lakers President.

The LA Lakers not making a single move during the recent trade deadline raised several eyebrows. With reports of LeBron James and his celebrity agent Rich Paul having complaints regarding the same. James recently applauding Sam Presti of the OKC Thunder fueled rumors of the former’s rift with the Lakers front office.

"The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey."

The 2021-22 season has been a disappointing affair for the purple and gold team thus far. The acquisition for former MVP Russell Westbrook is yet to pay dividends. On the other hand, Anthony Davis continues to struggle with his health. The 37-year old James has been carrying the team.

Though LBJ is playing phenomenal basketball in his year 19th, he cannot carry the team alone against Stephen Curry’s Warriors and Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns. The Lakers superstar needs a Robin to his Batman.

There seems to be a tense situation in the Lakers organization involving James. The four-time champion is playing at an MVP level with his championship window about to close.

Lakers President Rob Pelinka has his job secured.

According to Mark Stein, “Pelinka has the unwavering support of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and is firmly entrenched as a pillar of the club’s four-pronged brain trust alongside Buss and the power couple of Kurt and Linda Rambis.”

Reports of conflict between the James camp and Pelinka had begun during the off-season when the eighteen-time All-Star had his way of having Westbrook on the squad against Pelinka’s wishes. The Lakers President was inclined on having the likes of a Buddy Hield or DeMar DeRozan.

The Lakers had to trade away most of their young core to acquire Westbrook. With the Brodie experiment failing, a blame game between the sections of the organization has begun. James and his celebrity agent Rich Paul are not happy with Pelinka’s style of dealing with things.

However, a recent report of NBA Insider Stein suggests Pelinka is not going anywhere.

“This is an organization that has cut ties completely with Lakers icon Jerry West, who has a legit claim to Greatest Laker Ever status when you combine his playing achievements with his front-office work. James and agent Rich Paul, for all the perceived control they wield, are still outsiders when it comes to the Lakers’ power dynamics. If West can be cut off, rest assured LeBron can, too, if he can no longer lift the Lakers out of mediocrity.”

The organization seems to have hit a roadblock on all ends. However, the Lakers have some of the best minds in the NBA and should be able to recover soon from this downfall.