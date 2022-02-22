“LeBron James got Russell Westbrook to LA, and now he’s mad at the Lakers!”: Skip Bayless mocks the King for regretting his LeGM moves, sides with the team front office

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless goes after LeBron James once again, mocks how the King made his own moves, and now is blaming the Lakers FO

Over the course of the years, we have seen players getting more and more influential in their front office decisions. It all started when LeBron James got involved in the process in Cleveland and brought over the same to Los Angeles. Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell for Russell Westbrook. It was a surprising trade, considering that the Lakers were narrowing in on DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield.

The Westbrook trade hasn’t worked out for the Lakers as they would’ve expected. Russ only had a few bright games this season, all of which came when LeBron James wasn’t on the floor. Whenever the two share the floor, Brodie starts playing as if he forgot what made him a Top 75 player in the league. There were a few trade possibilities for Westbrook at the trade deadline, which the Lakers front office declined. Apparently, this move annoyed LeBron James and his agent, Rich Paul.

Skip Bayless takes a dig at LeBron James for digging his own grave

Considering how hard the King lobbied to get his friend Russell Westbrook to LA, he should have no right to be mad at Rob Pelinka and co for not trading him currently. However, we see him rocking the ‘F**k them Picks’ shirt.

However, that didn’t stop LeBron and Rich Paul from spending the weekend praising other GMs and taking shots at the Lakers’ front office. Skip Bayless saw the same, and as expected, had to join and take a shot at LBJ.

Amusing that LeBron is now mad at the Lakers for refusing to get rid of the problem HE pushed to acquire – Westbrook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 22, 2022

The Lakers wanted to save their 2027 first-round pick and hence did not trade for John Wall. This summer they’d have a variety of future picks open up for them, which can be used as trading chips. We’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out.