“If Joel Embiid is playing half-heartedly because he didn’t win MVP, then he never should”: Skip Bayless adds on to Charles Barkley’s take on Sixers star as Heat thrash them in Game 5

Sixers have lost Game 5 in a disheartening way and Joel Embiid ‘s extraordinary effort in keeping his team alive is being questioned by the “experts”

Tuesday night in Miami should have had the Philadelphia 76ers with all the momentum having a comeback in the series with two big wins in Philly to level the series at 2 each.

Rather, it was the Heat team that looked like the team with all the momentum since the game started. Embiid suffered another injury scare in Game 5 and was visibly in discomfort from multiple previous injuries.

Also read: “Joel Embiid is so distracted in my opinion by this MVP thing”: Charles Barkley believes the Big Cameroon needs to channel his anger in the right direction

The Sixers big man was also way off from his usual self, looking lethargic from his 1st shot of the game. His first shot and miss also had the rest of the Sixers squad follow his suit like they have done in the previous 4-games as well.

The Cameroonian could just score 17 points and collect 5 rebounds in his first appearance on the court since losing the MVP award reportedly to Nikola Jokic. His team folded behind him as well. And the NBA media got on Embiid’s back for being upset about the MVP award.

Skip Bayless, Charles Barkley and others question Joel Embiid ‘s attitude

The Miami Heat had 7 guys scoring in double digits to Sixers 3 and none among those three scored more than 17 points. So, the hounds of NBA media didn’t hold back in shredding the 5x All-Star and his team to pieces.

“He came out with no energy, distracted, and the team followed.” Chuck weighs in on the struggles of Embiid and the Sixers in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/ApfjvKKew6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

If in fact Joel Embiid is pouting and playing half-heartedly in tonight’s Game 5 because he didn’t win MVP (as “Inside the NBA” is asserting) then Embiid should never be MVP. In his defense, he did tweak his back diving into the stands early in the game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 11, 2022

This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the @sixers put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 11, 2022

But some were sane enough and knew better than the top paid guys of the NBA media.

Assuming Embiid is struggling because of some award instead of assuming Embiid is struggling because of the cumulative weight and pain of compounding injuries and ailments is definitely a choice. — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) May 11, 2022

— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 11, 2022

The idea that Embiid picked this game, all of a sudden, to be mad about the MVP voting is utterly ludicrous. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 11, 2022

Also read: “Hey Jerry Reinsdorf, I’d like a $4.6 Million signing bonus!”: When Jimmy Butler demanded money upfront from the Bulls on his 5-year, $90 Million max contract