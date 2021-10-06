“Is this a Kevin Durant-Golden State situation? Is James Harden just going to Brooklyn to get his rings?”: NBA analyst predicts the departure of the Nets superstar after finding team success in New York

Barely a year in, Chris Broussard alleges that James Harden is thinking about his free agency when he is one of the key guys in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a revival since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to join the franchise on the other side of East River.

There was an idea then, that James Harden would join them to form the Big Three at Brooklyn, but the move was looking tough to materialize.

Unless of course, Harden would request a trade following coach Mike D’Antoni and GM Daryl Morey’s exit. Harden finally got his way and made the move to Brooklyn mid-season, in January 2021, and at that very moment, Nets became the favorites to win it all.

But James is already talking about his free agency.

Is James Harden really enjoying his time in Brooklyn? Or he’s just chasing Championship

After playing as support for Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, Harden enjoyed leading a franchise in Houston for 8 seasons. Along the way, he made multiple All-Star appearances, won 3 scoring titles, and an MVP.

Then getting to Brooklyn, even though he is not in a support role behind Kevin Durant again, he’s not “the guy” over KD or even Kyrie like he had been for so long with the Houston Rockets.

James Harden, in part, on his contract extension: “I’m just taking my time with it. You know, I think over the course of my career I’ve never been a free agent before… I think this season I just want to focus on winning the championship.” Full @SportsCenter conversation: pic.twitter.com/8lQQTYoyyE — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 29, 2021

Chris Broussard thinks Harden is going to follow KD’s path and leave Brooklyn after winning a ring

The Brooklyn Nets are not what Golden State Warriors were when KD was there, but they have a similar essence.

KD before joining GSW already must have known that he wouldn’t be the face of the franchise over Stephen Curry when he decided to go there, he just wanted to win those rings. And then he moved on.

Harden has a Player Option next season, is he looking to do the same? Chris Broussard thinks so

“Watching James Harden’s interview made me wonder, is this a Kevin Durant-Golden State situation? Is Harden just going to Brooklyn to get his rings and then go do whatever the heck he wants once the monkey is off his back?” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/TsBhwmFNOp — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 30, 2021

If the 32-year old guard really wants to test the free agency after winning a ring, it’s best to just throw it out there and get the hype behind, so that he can be offered a super-max extension with the Nets as the team is packed with stars and veterans. Wages might become an issue there.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s struggle to get Kyrie vaccinated is helping Harden’s cause.