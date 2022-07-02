“If Kobe Bryant wanted out of LA and stayed, then so can Kevin Durant!”: A redditor points out similarities between the wantaway Nets star and the Lakers legend’s demands 15 years ago

Kevin Durant is the talk of the town – Kobe Bryant did the same thing 15 years ago.

Kobe Bryant played 20 years in one team – it could have been so different had his trade request to the Chicago Bulls in 2007 been granted. After winning three titles at the turn of the century, not winning any in the next 5 made him feel uneasy. He wanted to catch up to Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan quickly, and moving on from the Lakers made the most sense.

But LA refused, flat out. After being persuaded and trading for Pau Gasol, and bringing in Phil Jackson, he went on to win 2 more in the next 3. It all ended hunky-dory for the Philly native, but the question remains, should a team bend over backward to an extent where he can just pull the rug from under their legs?

No player is bigger than the team, whatever their name might be. Players come and go, but the teams remain. Employers over employees, all day. Just because you have a fan following does not give you the right to destroy the very team that paid your wages for all those years. Kevin Durant is doing the same, and it cannot be condoned.

Kevin Durant is currently like a petulant child that has thrown all its toys out of the crib because the baby in the next one has a golden toy (Steph Curry). Despite being brought in to lead the team to glory, he’s proved with this request that he does not want to lead any team by himself.

Kobe Bryant was ready to tarnish his legacy as a one-team player – everyone’s glad he was persuaded to stay

Joseph Tsai is being strongarmed into trading two players he thought would bring the city of New York their first title in 50 years. He may very well give in to it, because of all the drama that these two have caused him. Kyrie Irving decided not to play for more than half the season, which ultimately cost them a deep playoff run.

Kobe wanted to go to Chicago, the same way Durant wants to go to either Phoenix or the Miami Heat. He wanted a “win now” team, that could fast-track his success, but he wanted them to keep Deng. The Lakers wanted him in return, so, Kobe said well why go somewhere and end up in the same situation I’m currently in?

If something of that level may transpire – say like Kyrie is not going to come with him – it would only be right that Durant stays. He is being hailed as the biggest villain since Darth Vader right now, but who doesn’t love a good redemption arc?

