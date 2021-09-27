“Why are you still getting Covid, if you’re vaccinated”: Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal questions the viability of vaccines

When the US is getting ready for booster shots, Washington Wizard’s All-star point guard is asking questions on taking the jab at all

The Delta variant of the Corona virus saw the United States suffer like no other country.

The country saw 100,000 cases a day in August, and still, some states are seeing 125 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the data collected by the New York Times.

Few of these states do not allow unvaccinated people in specific areas. The current rules in New York and San Francisco prohibit unvaccinated players from practicing and playing in home arenas.

Bradley Beal is hoping he will be protected from the antibodies he has from previously contracting Covid

Beal contracted Covid-19 in January 2021, for which he was quarantined and missed a game in the process. Later in July due to “covid-19 protocols” he didn’t make it to the US squad after playing an exhibition against Argentina.

“Since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his,” Popovich said, per the Washington Post. “He was playing great, he was having fun, being a big part of us coming together chemistry-wise. … It’s devastating.”

But it looks like nothing can change Beal’s stance on the vaccine. If he is unvaccinated when the league start, he will be missing NYC matches.

Let’s see how the NBA deals with the issue further, as 90% of players in the league are vaccinated, those 60-70 unvaxed might still have players like Kyrie, Andrew Wiggins, and now Bradley Beal who have a huge impact on their team’s success.

