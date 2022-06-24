Basketball

‘If Kyrie Irving leaves Nets, Lakers are 3/1 favourites; if Kevin Durant leaves, Heat are 5/2 favourites’: Speculation about the Nets demise leads to wild NBA championship odds

‘If Kyrie Irving leaves Nets, Lakers are 3-1 favourites; if Kevin Durant leaves, Heat are 5/2 favourites’: Speculation about the Nets demise leads to wild NBA championship odds
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I would LOVE to see Kyrie Irving with Jimmy Butler on the Heat!": Stephen A. Smith is dying to see how eccentric 'king' Kyrie plans to make his way to Miami this offseason
Next Article
"Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!": NBA Insider reveals franchise's grand plans to stay mediocore next season
NBA Latest Post
"Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!": NBA Insider reveals franchise's grand plans to stay mediocore next season
“Knicks are giving away Taj Gibson and Cam Reddish for Jalen Brunson!”: NBA Insider reveals franchise’s grand plans to stay mediocore next season

The New York Knicks had a busy day on draft night, and it looks like…