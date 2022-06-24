‘If Kyrie Irving leaves Nets, Lakers are 3/1 favourites; if Kevin Durant leaves, Heat are 5/2 favourites’: Speculation about the Nets demise leads to wild NBA championship odds

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant might both leave the Nets, and that could make some teams very well off. The Heat and Lakers stand to benefit the most.

There are rumors about where both stars may go, and it looks like the Lakers and Heats are the betting favorites. After a disappointing few years in Brooklyn, it looks like the two superstars are ready to blow it up.

Last year, the Nets looked like they were going to reign supreme in the East. They were going to have a healthy Kyrie Irving and James Harden and finally get to experience their big three in full form.

However, things never really started off in the right way. Kyrie wasn’t allowed to play the first half of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated. However, Kevin Durant and James Harden held down the fort well in his absence. The Nets were the number one seed about midway through the season, and there were talks about Kyrie Irving coming back.

Then, Kevin Durant got injured, and that changed everything. James Harden didn’t like handling the offensive and was traded to Philly. The Nets depth was severely compromised, but they still managed to sneak their way into the playoffs. Boston then exposed their weak roster and swept them in the first round.

REPORT: The Los Angeles Lakers are considered “the most significant threat” to land Kyrie Irving if he leaves the Nets. Wow, wow, wow. (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/dD95oy41QP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 22, 2022

Also Read: “Bronny James has dropped 31 spots in his national ranking”: Updated Rivals ranking showcases LeBron James Jr having regressed talent-wise

Kyrie Irving to the Lakers and Kevin Durant to the Heat?

Reports have continuously linked Kyrie to the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron and LA seem to be the heads on favorite to land the superstar point guard.

Of course, there’s also precedent there. Kyrie and LeBron won a ring together in Cleveland, and there’s no telling how well they would do now, alongside Anthony Davis as well.

On the other hand, there are rumors emerging that Kevin Durant may leave the Nets as well to join the Miami Heat. There’s no telling how good Miami could be with another superstar on their roster. They were a game away from making the Finals last year, and they have one of the most complete rosters in the NBA on both sides of the ball.

So far, there’s no indication of how these deals would be made, but the thoughts are intriguing enough. There are also betting odds for the title favorites in the event either star leaves.

As for Kevin Durant, the Heat are favored to land KD if he moves on from Brooklyn. Lakers have 12/1 odds, according to @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/LeXJrqPZnO — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 24, 2022

Lakers currently favored to be Kyrie Irving’s next team if he leaves the Nets, according to @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/n0P0eqECDU — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 24, 2022

So yeah, whichever Brooklyn star leaves, the team they join is expected to win it all. We still need to wait to see how everything unfolds, and it’s sure to be an entertaining offseason.

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen cried after Scotty Pippen Jr. joined up with LeBron James”: Bulls legend’s family goes through heartwarming event after son’s fortunes turn