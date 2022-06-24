“Scottie Pippen cried after Scotty Pippen Jr. joined up with LeBron James”: Bulls legend’s family goes through heartwarming event after son’s fortunes turn

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen has an emotional moment with son Scotty Pippen Jr. after he joins up with LeBron James and the Lakers

Scotty Pippen Jr. is officially a part of the NBA family now.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is signing a two-way contract with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/aFQOc3jhNh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2022

And yes, it is Scotty, not Scottie.

Why? Well, as you may be surprised to know, his legendary father’s name is also actually Scotty. He just chose to go by Scottie.

Now, with all the Scotts out of the way, we’d like to wish Pippen the heartiest of congratulations to the young man. And frankly, he more than deserves every bit of it.

The fact of the matter is, he has what it takes to make it in the league. But, the reason why he wasn’t drafted at all, was the fact that franchises considered him to be too short at 6’1”, and not athletic enough to really make an impact.

Thankfully though, as the tweet above shows, the Lakers were smart enough to recognize Scotty’s potential, handing him a two-way deal after he went undrafted.

As fans of his game, we couldn’t be more relieved or happy to see how this all played out. But, if there was a certain party that beat us out in both those categories, it was clearly the Pippen family.

How do we know that (apart from common sense)? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Bill Russell threw up in the locker room before every game”: Wilt Chamberlain could not fathom just how seriously the Celtics great took basketball

Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. break out in tears while celebrating with their family

In case you may not know Pippen Jr.’s game, it is quite the interesting kind.

He is a very little guard, compared to NBA standards, but with him, it almost seems like a strength.

He is very crafty with the ball in his hands, displaying a deep understanding of handles. For reference, that has perhaps been Luka Doncic’s deadliest weapon, out of the many in his deep, deep bag.

He also has an excellent feel for the game, setting his team up with dimes at the best possible times. And on the defensive end, while his on-ball defense needs work, he is smart enough to trace passing lanes and has shown the ability to grab steals at opportune times.

Game aside though, how about we give you exactly what you clicked on this article for already?

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Looks like Scottie is crying after his son signs a 2-way contract with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/oOlZcc33fp — ⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 (@RunItBron) June 24, 2022

‘Heartwarming’ doesn’t begin to define it.

Knowing just how much potential he packs, we can’t wait to see him out on an NBA floor.

Now, let’s just hope the Lakers realize what they have, and let him show off to every fan of the NBA.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry doesn’t need a top 75 player of all-time teammate to help him win!”: The Warriors MVP joins the elite company of Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant in an incredible feat