Basketball

“If Kyrie Irving were on our team, we would have kidnapped him and given him the shot!”: Zach Lowe discloses how GMs are puzzled by Kevin Durant turning a blind eye 

Kyrie Irving's anti-vax policy might have cost the Brooklyn Nets a real chance. Kevin Durant turning a blind eye is an equal culprit.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

