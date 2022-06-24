“I would LOVE to see Kyrie Irving with Jimmy Butler on the Heat!”: Stephen A. Smith is dying to see how eccentric ‘king’ Kyrie plans to make his way to Miami this offseason

Kyrie Irving has South Beach on his list of potential trade destinations. One person, who likes this idea is Stephen A. Smith!

The NBA Draft is over and now the next big part of the off-season is free agency. Many fans will be waiting to see which free agents their favorite team picks up.

One player everyone will be keeping an eye on is Kyrie Irving. According to reports, the superstar guard is at an impasse with the Brooklyn Nets and is considering his options.

As such, it is believed that Kyrie has listed a number of teams he would like to be traded to. The list includes the Knicks, Lakers, Clippers, 76ers, Mavericks, and the Heat.

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Of the teams mentioned, some stand out, like the Miami Heat. A team that Stephen A. Smith would love to see Kyrie play for, especially under Coach Spo and Pat Riley.

For years now, it has been established that the Miami Heat is one of the best organizations in the NBA. This is all thanks to the culture that has been built by the great Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.

This culture requires hard work, dedication, and discipline from every player that dawns a Heat uniform. As such, it came to the surprise of many that Miami was on the list of teams Uncle Drew would like to be traded to.

If the last year has shown anything, it’s that Kyrie’s eccentric ways would not go down well in South Beach. It is for this very reason, that Stephen A. Smith would love to see Irving in Miami!

The fit makes zero sense, but Irving is a player who makes interesting choices. It would be interesting to see him on the Heat, despite his recent shenanigans.

