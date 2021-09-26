“If LeBron James and his Lakers win 74 games and the title, they’re the greatest team ever”: Former Bulls and Pistons veteran says LeBron should set his sights on higher goals this year

John Salley believes that LeBron James and the Lakers can win 74 games, the NBA title and cement their name as the greatest team of all time.

The additions of Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza have bolstered the LA Lakers a lot for the upcoming season.

In the aforementioned list, you have an MVP, multiple DPOY awards, and multiple assist and rebounding titles. You even have the walking bucket that is Carmelo Anthony, who won the scoring title in 2012-13.

Now this is a team that may look and sound old, but what they have in terms of winning experience is worth its literal weight in gold. All of these Hall of Famers and elite role players serve only to make the Lakers a more robust team against adversity.

John Salley says LeBron James and the Lakers should look to create regular-season history

John Salley isn’t the average NBA talking head on ESPN shows these days. The former NBA veteran is a basketball expert often on his interviews with VladTV.

The channel came up with a discussion for LeBron James and his new-look Lakers for next season. In Salley’s eyes, they should be aiming for higher laurels than merely an NBA championship. In his eyes, that is what would seal a proper GOAT argument for James:

“Their thing should be, ‘Hey, fellas, we gotta win 74 games. Then they go down in history. They’re better than the Golden State Warriors, better than the Chicago Bulls 1996, greatest team ever.”

“The problem with the Warriors is they won 73 games, but they lost in the championship to LeBron [James]. If these guys do the same thing, 73 wins, 74 wins out of 82 and you win the championship, it would be the greatest team of all time.”

